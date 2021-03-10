Monaco eyes half-capacity crowd for this season's event

Mar.10 - With work well underway to prepare for the first Monaco GP since 2019, rumours suggest race organisers are hoping spectators will be able to attend in May.

Correspondent Paolo Ciccarone, writing for Italy's Automoto, claims that while spectators will be banned from the paddock, the grandstands may be at 50 percent capacity.

"The capacity of the stands has been reduced to 50 percent to allow for greater distancing among the public," he said.

"Depending on how the pandemic develops, an evolution of these rules may occur but - we repeat - none of this is official yet.

"But certainly it is appreciated that those in Monaco are trying to have an audience instead of resigning themselves to a closed door race as seems to be the case in Imola and Portimao," Ciccarone added.

