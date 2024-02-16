Mizohata Unveils Osaka's F1 Ambitions Despite Suzuka's Long-Term Deal

Feb.16 - Suzuka's new long-term contract with Formula 1 does not mean a new project in Osaka will fail.

That is the insistence of Hiroshi Mizohata, president of the Osaka tourism board, despite F1 having agreed to keep the Japanese GP at Suzuka through 2029.

Just weeks earlier, the Osaka tourism board had announced its intention to attract F1.

When asked about Suzuka's new contract, Mizohata told as-web.jp: "There is no impact on us.

"Suzuka is a great example to us and something to be respected, so we hope we can coexist and prosper together. I have no desire to take F1 away from Suzuka," he insisted.

He said the decision to put together an F1 project for the future in Osaka dates back a year, including visits to the races in Melbourne, Singapore and Las Vegas.

"We have not had any specific negotiations with FOM," Mizohata clarified. "But while there is a general principle of holding one grand prix per country, there are already multiple in the United States and Italy.

"We have investigated the background behind two races being held in Japan, and have come to the conclusion that if we put together a solid business scheme and follow the necessary steps, the possibility of holding the event is not zero."

He admitted a decision about whether to build a permanent circuit or look into a layout on public roads is yet to be taken.

"I would like to proceed with our plan over the course of the year and present it to FOM," said Mizohata.

