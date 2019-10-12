Minister: Russia still eyeing Formula 1 team

A Russian government minister is still talking about the prospect of a Russian Formula 1 team.
At Sochi recently, trade and industry minister Denis Manturov said a Russian team is "not far off". His comments came at the same time as Formula 1 and the FIA played down the prospect of new teams joining for 2021.
But minister Manturov, who was appointed directly by Vladimir Putin, is still making noises about a Russian F1 team.
"I think first of all we should talk about the appearance of a Russian team," he told the state-owned Russia-24 television broadcaster on Friday.
"Then at the second or third stage we can talk about the car and our technological, production and development capabilities. The car is a high tech and very complex technological project," minister Manturov added.
The team could be assembled with relative ease. Drivers like Petrov, Kvyat, Sirotkin and Markelov would be a good start.
Wasn't there at one point a Marussia team, that was mostly Russian? If that is correct then Russia wouldn't be a total newcomer.
Russo-Japanese relations have warmed up over past few years. Honda could power the car and possibly co-produce in the future.
Nobody would expect them to start winning from the word go, but has to start somewhere.
No doubt there would be no shortage of detractors, but Russians aren't newcomers to that, either.
Sorry Simon, but I think that you grossly underestimate the challenge of F1. I'm 63 so have seen a fair evolution of the sport and a ground zero start up is impossible. However, with the prospect of Williams going broke in the very near future the possibility is there for a buy in