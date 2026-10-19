Minardi's Lawyer Opens Door to Antonelli Settlement

A championship leader, a former manager and a Bologna courtroom. Both sides now say they would rather settle than fight.

Giovanni Minardi's lawyers say they remain open to a settlement with Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes, even as they argue their legal case is strong.

The dispute centres on Minardi's claim that Antonelli unlawfully terminated a management agreement that would have entitled his former manager to a percentage of all earnings through to 2028.

What exactly did the lawyer say?

Mattia Grassani, Minardi's lawyer, told ANSA that the latest court order requiring Mercedes and Antonelli to produce contracts and payment records could help establish the value of the claimed rights.

"Thanks to the orderly presentation of these numbers, we will be able to obtain an order of magnitude of the manager's accrued rights," he said.

"And if a serious conciliation were to be proposed, we, based on this information currently being acquired, will be able to take a clear and precise position."

In plain terms: show us the money, and we will tell you what we would accept.

Is Minardi backing down?

No, and the same interview made that clear.

"We are confident, however, that Giovanni Minardi's arguments will be upheld by the Court because, in our opinion, the driver's breach of contract is evident from the documents submitted," Grassani insisted.

That combination is deliberate. A party genuinely confident of winning rarely volunteers openness to a deal unless it would prefer not to spend two more years in court, and neither side here benefits from a long public fight.

What has the court actually ordered?

LaPresse reports that the Bologna court has ordered Mercedes and Antonelli to submit a broad set of documentation by 6 November, including contracts between team and driver and records of payments made by Mercedes.

"This is an important step towards establishing the truth," Grassani continued.

He said the documents would allow Minardi to establish "what agreements were reached between the team and the driver, and the total amount of fees and remuneration paid".

That is the detail that makes this case genuinely unusual. Formula 1 driver salaries are among the sport's most closely guarded numbers, and a court has just ordered one of them onto a file.

How much money is at stake?

Minardi is seeking between 10 and 20 percent of Antonelli's earnings, both already received and still to be received, up to 2028.

Applied to the salary of a driver leading the 2026 world championship, that is a substantial sum, although nobody outside the case can put a credible figure on it yet. That is precisely what the disclosure order is designed to resolve.

Why the timing is awkward for Mercedes

Because the next hearing is scheduled for 19 November, with the season heading into its closing races.

Mercedes has already been drawn into the case formally, with the order addressed to the team as well as the driver, and Toto Wolff named as its representative. A team trying to manage a title run-in does not want a document deadline in the middle of it.

The racing, at least, is still the easier part.

Fast Facts: Antonelli v Minardi Claim 10 to 20 per cent of earnings to 2028 Minardi lawyer Mattia Grassani, open to settlement Documents due 6 November Next hearing 19 November Also ordered Mercedes, via Toto Wolff

Related: Court order pulls Mercedes into Antonelli's contract fight

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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