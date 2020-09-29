Mick Schumacher will make his F1 debut next race

Sep.29 - Today Alfa Romeo confirmed that Mick Schumacher will make his debut in an official Formula One race weekend practice session. The son of the famous father will take the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Racing C39 at next month’s Eifel Grand Prix on the Nürburgring.

The 21-year-old, who is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), is currently leading the FIA Formula 2 championship standings, having claimed a famous win in Monza earlier this month before a triumph in last week’s Sochi feature race, and has previous experience of Formula One machinery, having tested for both our team and Ferrari in 2019.

Schumacher will driver the C39 of Antonio Giovinazzi int the FP1 session.The Italian driver will resume his driving duties for the remainder of the race weekend.

Mick Schumacher

“I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice. The fact that my first participation in a Formula 1 weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nürburgring makes this moment even more special. I would like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me the opportunity to get another taste of Formula 1 air one and a half years after our common test drive in Bahrain. For the next ten days I'm going to prepare myself well, so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN & CEO Sauber Motorsport AG

“There is no doubt that Mick is one of the great talents coming through the feeder series’ ranks and his recent results have been showing it. He is obviously quick, but he is also consistent and mature behind the wheel – all hallmarks of a champion in the making. He impressed us with his approach and work ethic in those occasions he has been with us last year and we are looking forward to working with him once more at the Nürburgring.”

↓

Check out more items on this website about: