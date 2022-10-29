Mick Schumacher admits Audi F1 rumours are 'nice'

Oct.29 - Mick Schumacher says it's "nice" that Audi is on the lookout for a German driver for its 2026 Formula 1 foray.

The 23-year-old German is still yet to be re-signed by Haas, who are openly considering their options for 2023 due to his string of crashes and other points-less races this year.

Some believe a reserve seat, a sabbatical, or the Williams seat if Logan Sargeant is unable to secure a super license are among Schumacher's 'plan B' for 2023.

"Plan A is the only plan that counts for me at the moment," the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher told DPA news agency in Mexico.

When pressed as to whether a season out really is an option for 2023, however, Schumacher insisted: "I haven't even thought that far yet.

"I live in the here and now and my job is to do my best here today and to use the opportunities of the weekend."

He also sounded philosophical about the barrage of criticism he has been facing from team boss Gunther Steiner and Haas owner Gene Haas.

"You just have to put up with it," Schumacher insisted.

"We're all at the limit here and the same applies to us drivers. If we're not at the limit, we'll be behind very quickly. Then my situation would be completely different.

"I'm the driver I am today because of all the situations I've been through."

A situation for the future, meanwhile, could be a works Audi seat - with the VW-owned German carmaker's CEO Markus Duesmann and F1 project leader Adam Baker both admitting that a German driver would be ideal for 2026.

When asked about that, Schumacher said: "I think it's great that Audi is getting into Formula 1.

"It is a global company but a German brand. I hope this will bring many Germans back to Formula 1 and that we will have a home race again at some point.

"Of course it's nice to hear that such a large group is looking for a German driver, but all of that is still a long way away."

