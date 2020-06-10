Michael Schumacher to undergo treatment

Jun.10 - Michael Schumacher is set to undergo an operation, according to the Italian source Contro Copertina.

Cardiac expert professor Philippe Menasche, who reportedly treated the F1 legend last year as well, is said to be in charge of another round of heart cell transfusion.

"The goal is to regenerate Michael's nervous system," he is quoted as saying.

Neurosurgeon Dr Nicola Acciari said the former Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes driver is suffering from muscle atrophy and osteoporosis.





"Over the past 20 years, science has made enormous progress in the field of stem cell treatment," he said. "But that doesn't change the fact that we still know little about the human brain.

"We are not able to say what results it (the treatment) will bring."

Schumacher, 51, suffered serious brain injuries in a late 2013 skiing fall.

