Mexico Confident of Securing Formula 1 Future Beyond 2028

Mexican GP organisers are already confident Formula 1 will remain at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez beyond the end of its current contract in 2028.

Mexico City Grand Prix Targets New F1 Contract

The existing agreement, signed in 2025, covers the 2026, 2027 and 2028 races.

But race director Federico Gonzalez told EFE that discussions over a further extension are likely to progress soon.

"I think we have a good chance of renewing, although we will confirm that at the end of this year or the beginning of next year," he said.

Formula 1 Praises Mexico's Grand Prix Organisation

Gonzalez added that Formula 1 remains highly satisfied with the Mexican event.

"We are in a good place with Formula 1, they are very happy with the Mexico City Grand Prix, the city is happy."

"I think that as a platform for tourism promotion and economic benefits and for Mexico's presence in the world it is working for all of us."

Organisers Optimistic About Mexico's Long-Term F1 Future

With the current deal still running for another two seasons after this year, Gonzalez insists there is no urgency.

"Formula 1 sees us as a benchmark for our organisation and the way we welcome people," he said.

"I think that gives us peace of mind to believe that we will continue to have a Grand Prix for many years to come."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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