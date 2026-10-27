Mexico's Extreme Altitude Raises Fresh F1 Engine Concerns

Formula 1 teams are heading into Mexico with genuine uncertainty over how the new-generation power units will cope with the circuit's extreme altitude.

Mexico's Extreme Altitude Creates Uncertainty for 2026 F1 Engines

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur said the combination of reduced air density, cooling demands and the very different 2026 aerodynamic package makes predictions difficult.

"No one knows how these new cars will perform at altitude," he said.

"We don't know whether Mexico will be good for these cars, given the cooling problems caused by the altitude."

Ferrari Expects Major Downforce and Grip Challenges in Mexico

He said the lower-downforce characteristics will add another complication.

"We'll be going there for the first time without the large wings we had in the past," added the Frenchman.

"Downforce will be low, so we'll need to adapt. I think FP1 will be entirely focused on finding grip."

Vasseur even joked about the likely driver reaction.

"The drivers will probably complain like crazy from the very first practice session that they have no grip," he smiled. "Then we'll just turn off the radio."

Verstappen Warns of Engine Cooling Problems at Mexican GP

Max Verstappen shares the concern, particularly on the power unit side.

"We have to go to Mexico, again, high altitude, everything will run super hot," said the Red Bull driver.

"We need to see how the engine is going to perform at that altitude, how the car is behaving, because it's very different."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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