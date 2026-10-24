Mercedes Upgrade Blunder Exposed as Leclerc Tops Austin Practice

Charles Leclerc topped both Friday practice sessions in Austin as Kimi Antonelli began his first Formula 1 title match-point weekend with Mercedes still wrestling with its latest upgrade package.

Leclerc Tops Both Austin Practice Sessions With Ferrari Upgrades

Ferrari has brought its final significant aerodynamic update of the season to Texas, and Leclerc immediately set the pace in both sessions.

But the Monegasque played down the significance of Friday's times.

"Kimi and Max looked very strong and will definitely be up there in qualifying," he said.

Leclerc also made clear Ferrari is no longer thinking about the championship. "We can't lie to ourselves and think the championship is still within reach," he said.

"It's not. Let's try to win as many as possible to maintain this momentum for next year."

Antonelli Faces First F1 Title Match Point in Austin

Antonelli can seal the title this weekend, but only with victory combined with George Russell finishing no higher than ninth and Lewis Hamilton no higher than fifth.

Wolff Admits Mercedes Upgrade Has Destabilised the W17

Mercedes has returned both cars to the full specification of its troublesome latest development package in Austin as it continues trying to understand why the update destabilised the W17.

Toto Wolff admits the team got it wrong.

"Before the update package was implemented, the car was fast and stable - although, of course, we were a little slower than our competitors," he said.

"However, after installing the update package, the car's performance changed dramatically. Now the car behaves nervously under braking, suffers from understeer in some corners, and oversteer in others."

"In short, something is clearly wrong."

Mercedes Delays Engine Upgrade Amid Growing Technical Concerns

Wolff said Mercedes wants to solve the problem now rather than carry uncertainty into 2027.

"It's important for us to address these issues now, during this championship, rather than wait until February next year."

"But yes, we made a mistake with the car updates, and we still don't understand exactly where."

Mercedes has also delayed its planned power unit upgrade.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the team had intended to introduce the permitted ADUO engine update in Austin, but Mercedes has confirmed that it will not happen this weekend.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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