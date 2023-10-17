Oct.17 - Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is not one to shy away from making bold predictions, and his latest statement has certainly grabbed the attention of Formula 1 fans worldwide. In a recent interview for Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolff confidently declared that Mercedes would reclaim their position at the top of the Formula 1 grid by 2026. This ambitious goal comes from the 2023 challenging season they had and a determination to address the issues that have plagued the team, particularly those raised by their star driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The 2024 season is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Mercedes. Wolff emphasized that this season would provide the team with an opportunity to return to their roots and resolve the issues their best driver had stated. It's no secret that Mercedes had hoped the winter development of their W14 car would close the performance gap with Red Bull's RB19, but that optimism did not turn out as planned. Moreover,, Mercedes has struggled to compete with their engine customers, achieving better results, catching the eye of Formula 1 enthusiasts who bet on various gambling sites and scoring big wins choosing McLaren and Aston Martin for a podium finish.

One of the primary issues highlighted by Hamilton was the seating position in the W14's cockpit, which he felt was too far forward. Wolff acknowledged this concern and stressed the need for the team to refocus on the fundamentals of their car design. He expressed his desire to eliminate complaints like Hamilton's, stating, "We have to get back to basics. I don't want to hear Lewis say anymore ‘My cockpit is too far forward’."

In addition to addressing these fundamental concerns, Wolff admitted that the team had identified areas where they had gone wrong, specifically referencing the failure of their zero-pod concept. The team's top priority now is to create a more compliant and competitive car, with Wolff stating, "We know what we understand and will not pay attention to what we do not understand. The biggest problem is that the drivers have no confidence in the car. We have to give them a solid foundation to score good points."

The current Formula 1 season has been marked by Red Bull's dominance, largely driven by Max Verstappen's relentless pursuit of his third championship title. With only five races remaining, the points gap between Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez, stands at a formidable 209 points.

Wolff acknowledged Verstappen's extraordinary performance, saying, "There is only one man at the moment who stands head and shoulders above the rest. Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, and us are all in the same situation. At least we are second in the Constructors’ Championship because, after all these years, we have learned how to optimize our results. It’s just that no one comes close to Verstappen."

Despite the current challenges, Wolff remains resolute in his belief that Mercedes can regain their position as the dominant force in Formula 1. Looking ahead to 2026, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to close the gap with Red Bull, stating, "By 2026, we will be at the top again, but I wouldn’t be in this sport if I didn’t think it was possible to overtake Red Bull. If we can find three or four-tenths, then we are part of the fight again."

Toto Wolff's optimism and commitment to addressing Mercedes' challenges offer hope for the team's future success in Formula 1. As they return to their foundational principles and work towards a more competitive car, the Formula 1 world will be watching closely to see if Wolff's bold predictions can become a reality.

