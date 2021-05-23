Mercedes team boss tips Mick Schumacher to stay in F1

May 23 - Toto Wolff says he has seen enough to predict "a career in Formula 1" for Michael Schumacher's son.

Mick Schumacher, 22, is already on the grid, and a crash-strewn Monaco weekend aside he is clearly showing the way to his Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin.

"I think a lot of Mick," Mercedes team boss Wolff told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"He is a very positive personality, intelligent - his parents did everything right. We should now give him the time and the calm he needs to develop.

"But from what I've seen in the first races, Mick will have a career in Formula 1," Wolff added.

Schumacher is now part of a big group of similarly-aged young talents in F1, including Max Verstappen, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and others.

"We are at the beginning of a very interesting and exciting period in Formula 1," Wolff agrees.

