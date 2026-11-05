Mercedes Set to Celebrate Another Title? 2026 São Paulo GP Preview

2026 São Paulo GP Facts & Figures

The 2026 edition will be the sixth São Paulo Grand Prix and the 53rd Formula 1 World Championship race held in Brazil. It will also be the 20th race of the 2026 Formula 1 calendar.

Carlos Reutemann won the first Formula 1 race in Brazil in 1972 for Brabham, but it wasn't part of the World Championship.

The first Brazilian GP that was part of the Formula 1 World Championship calendar came in 1973 at Interlagos. Emerson Fittipaldi, with Lotus and McLaren, respectively, took two famous wins at home in 1973 and 1974.

In its third edition, the GP was again won by a Brazilian, with José Carlos Pace winning for Brabham at the track that is now named after him. Niki Lauda won in 1976 for Ferrari, while Reutemann won again in Brazil in 1977 and 1978. The 1978 race was celebrated at Rio de Janeiro’s Jacarepaguá Circuit, giving Ferrari three straight wins in the country.

The event returned to the criticized, bumpy Interlagos for 1979 and 1980, with Jacques Laffite and René Arnoux winning for Ligier and Renault, respectively.

The Brazilian Grand Prix moved from São Paulo to Rio for the events held between 1981 and 1989 due to safety concerns regarding the Interlagos asphalt and the overall facilities. At Rio, Nelson Piquet’s home, the event was very popular, and it produced some controversial situations early.

Reutemann won in 1981 ahead of his teammate and reigning champion Alan Jones after ignoring team orders to let the Australian by. Then, Piquet won at home in 1982, but the Brazilian driver and second-placed finisher Keke Rosberg were disqualified due to the water-cooled brakes of their Brabham and Williams cars, respectively.

The disqualification came during a heated point in the war between the Fédération Internationale du Sport Automobile (FISA) and the Formula One Constructors Association (FOCA). FISA was a subcommittee of the FIA that was the governing body of F1 and motor racing.

The events of the 1982 Brazilian GP led to the boycott of the FOCA teams of the 1982 San Marino Grand Prix, won by Ferrari driver Didier Pironi ahead of Gilles Villeneuve, which started another war that ended with unfortunate situations.

Prost was named the 1982 winner for Renault, and he won again in 1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988 at Jacarepaguá with McLaren. Nelson Piquet won with the Brabham BT52 at home in 1983 en route to his second F1 World Championship, and he repeated the success in 1986 for Honda.

The 1988 Brazilian Grand Prix was Ayrton Senna’s first race and first Pole Position for McLaren, but he was disqualified due to a pre-race procedure in which he jumped into the spare car to start from the pits after the green flag was shown.

Nigel Mansell won for Ferrari in his debut race with the team in 1989, the first victory of a car with a semi-automatic gearbox. The 1989 event was the final F1 race at Jacarepaguá before the circus returned to an updated, shortened Interlagos.

Prost won again at Brazil in the return to São Paulo in 1990, while Ayrton Senna took arguably his most emotional win in 1991. It was his first at home, and Senna won that race after struggling with the gearbox in his car and holding Williams’ Riccardo Patrese off.

Senna repeated in a wet 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix, a year after Nigel Mansell dominated in 1992 at the wheel of the FW14B. Senna had a big fight with Michael Schumacher in 1994, but he spun in the late stages, and the German won the race in what has been mentioned as the final battle between the two all-time greats, as Senna passed away two races later after his unfortunate crash in Imola.

Schumacher won again for Benetton in 1995, albeit after being excluded due to a fuel infraction and being reinstated later. Williams won in 1996 and 1997 with eventual champions Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

The Drivers’ Champion had won in Brazil since 1994, and Mika Hakkinen continued the streak in 1998 and 1999, while Schumacher repeated the feat in 2000.

David Coulthard broke that streak when he won for McLaren in 2001. A big overtake by Juan Pablo Montoya on Schumacher into Turn 1 had given the Colombian the lead, but he crashed out of the race after backmarker Jos Verstappen took him out.

Michael Schumacher won in 2002, while Giancarlo Fisichella won a crazy, rain-affected 2003 event. Montoya then won in his final race for Williams in 2004, as the event was moved towards the end or the actual end of the calendar.

From 2005 to 2009, the World Drivers’ Championship was decided in Brazil, whether the race was the final of the year or not. Fernando Alonso sealed his two titles in 2005 and 2006, with the 2006 event being the last of the year, and Michael Schumacher’s final race with Ferrari.

Kimi Raikkonen won Ferrari’s most recent WDC after winning the 2007 race, beating McLaren-Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton won his first title in one of the most epic title-deciding races ever seen in F1 history. Felipe Massa won the race for Ferrari, and with Hamilton out of the needed places to win the title, the Brazilian was set to become a World Champion at his home GP. However, Hamilton, on wet-weather tyres, surpassed Timo Glock’s Toyota (equipped with dry tyres) into the last corner of the final lap of the final Grand Prix of the season.

Ultimately, Hamilton’s fifth place gave him a one-point edge over Massa and won McLaren’s most recent World Drivers’ title.

Jenson Button sealed his 2009 World Championship for Brawn GP in Brazil, with one race to spare.

The eventual champion won again in Brazil in 2010, with Sebastian Vettel winning for Red Bull. Mark Webber won in 2011 after Vettel’s car ran into mechanical trouble (gearbox) and the German allowed Webber through.

The 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix was another showdown for the World Drivers’ Championship. Sebastian Vettel entered the race with the lead over Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari, but the German’s race was dramatic, with an early crash almost ending his race. He then recovered in tough weather conditions to finish in the needed places to beat the Spaniard. Alonso did what he needed as well (finish on the podium) to have a chance, but came short.

Both were fighting to become a three-time World Champion, and it was Vettel who eventually did it for Red Bull, achieving his third consecutive title. Vettel won the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix to end his dominant 2013 campaign with his ninth consecutive win (a record at the time) and his then record-equalling 13th win of the year (equalling Michael Schumacher’s tally from 2004).

Mercedes dominated the event at the start of the hybrid era, with Nico Rosberg leading a couple of 1-2s in 2014 and 2015, and Hamilton doing so in 2016 on an extremely wet race, which saw a great recovery by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull near the end to finish third.

Vettel won for Ferrari in 2017, while Lewis Hamilton won for Mercedes in 2018 after Verstappen’s crash with Esteban Ocon, while the Dutchman was leading the race and the backmarker was trying to unlap himself on fresher tyres.

The Dutchman came back strong to win a crazy 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix from Pole Position for Red Bull-Honda, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz, and after a good battle with Lewis Hamilton in the race.

Hamilton won the inaugural São Paulo Grand Prix after starting the 2021 race in 10th place. The British legend had qualified on Pole Position on Friday, but he was disqualified due to a malfunction in the DRS of his car. Hamilton finished Saturday's Sprint in fifth place after a big recovery, but he had a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race due to exceeding engine parts.

Still, Hamilton fought the entire grid and went on to win the race ahead of his title rival Verstappen, who had pushed him off the track in a previous overtaking attempt, before the Englishman completed the move on lap 59. That win has been widely regarded as probably the greatest win of his career.

George Russell took his maiden victory and Mercedes' only win of the 2022 F1 campaign with a solid drive in São Paulo, ahead of his teammate Hamilton. Verstappen won the 2023 edition ahead of Lando Norris. Alonso and Sergio Pérez had a tremendous fight for third place, with the Spaniard finishing ahead.

Verstappen took a great win in the rain in 2024 from 17th on the grid, the lowest position from which a race in Brazil has been won (Hamilton's 10th in 2021 is second). This is a victory considered by many as Verstappen's best victory of his F1 career yet, and it was certainly impressive.

Lando Norris won the 2025 race in Brazil, helping him on his way to the drivers' title.

Who Holds the Record for Most GP Wins in Brazil?

Among drivers, Alain Prost dominated in Brazil during his time, winning six races with Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari. Among teams, McLaren leads Ferrari 13 to 11.

On the current grid, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have the most wins in Brazil, tied at three apiece.

Autódromo José Carlos Pace

The Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil, has hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix 42 times, and one non-championship race. Jacarepaguá, in Rio de Janeiro, hosted the race 10 times.

Initially, the track was named Autódromo de Interlagos, due to its being located between two lakes, the Represa de Guarapiranga and Represa Billings. In 1985, the circuit was named Autódromo José Carlos Pace, in honor of the former Brazilian Grand Prix winner, who died in an airplane accident in 1977.

The original Interlagos was 7.960 km long and hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix from 1972 to 1978. The track then had some minor changes, with the circuit having a whopping 26 corners and the length varying from 7.960 km to 7.873 km.

As Formula 1 went to Rio from 1981 to 1989 and returned to São Paulo in 1990, the Autódromo José Carlos Pace was updated and shortened to 4.325 km and 15 corners. Since 1990, it has had some minor changes, and the current layout remains 15 corners and is 4.309 km long.

The 2026 race will be run over a distance of 305.879 km and will have 71 laps.

The lap record at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace was established by Valtteri Bottas, driving for Mercedes in 2018, with a 1:10.540 min lap in the 2018 race. Lewis Hamilton established the outright Fastest Lap in Qualifying for the 2018 race, with a 1:07.281 min lap in the Mercedes W09.

What Tyres and Weather Will Shape the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix?

Pirelli's dry tyres for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix will be the C3 as P Zero White Hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C5 as P Zero Red Soft.

Friday, Nov 6th - FP1 & FP2

Conditions: Partly sunny and humid

Max. temperature: 25°C

Chance of rain: 22%

Saturday, Nov 7th - FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Max. temperature: 29°C

Chance of rain: 55%

Sunday, Nov 8th - Race

Conditions: Cloudy and cool

Maxi. temperature: 16°C

Chance of rain: 25%

Who are the Favourites for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix podium?

The favourite to win the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix is the newly-crowned champion, Kimi Antonelli. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are also favourites to appear on the podium.

After Antonelli clinched the 2026 F1 World Drivers' Championship last time out in Mexico, the next question on the calendar is when Mercedes will seal the World Constructors' title, with only Ferrari having mathematical chances of beating them.

Mercedes arrive at Interlagos with a 126-point lead over Ferrari and a real chance of sealing the Teams' Championship this weekend.

With four rounds remaining and a maximum of 172 points on the table, Mercedes need only to outscore Ferrari by three points to get the job done. If they leave Brazil more than 128 points clear, the title is theirs. There will be 129 points left to fight for after this weekend, and even if the two teams ended level on points, Mercedes' superior win count in 2026 would hand them the crown.

If Ferrari fail to score, an eighth-place finish for either Antonelli or Russell would be enough. A Ferrari 1-2 would keep the fight alive, but anything less could see Mercedes crowned on Sunday.

Ferrari sit on 504 points, with wins from Hamilton in Barcelona and Leclerc at Silverstone. Mercedes, on 630, have been the benchmark all year.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

São Paulo Grand Prix Sao Paulo · round 20 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 35% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 16% to win 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 12% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 4 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 35% 78% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16% 48% 99% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 12% 39% 98% P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11% 38% 98% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 5 George Russell Mercedes 6.5% 23% 92% P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 Lando Norris McLaren 5.4% 20% 87% P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2.9% 11% 68% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.3% 9.7% 66% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.9% 7.1% 52% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.1% 28% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.7% 2.9% 27% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 12 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 0.6% 2.2% 18% P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.6% 2.5% 22% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.6% 2.1% 20% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 15 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.6% 1.6% 14% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 1.9% 16% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.5% 1.8% 16% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.4% 2.1% 19% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.4% 2.0% 20% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.5% 14% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 21 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.3% 13% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.0% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 An Sionnach 44 pts 2 Shroppyfly 43 pts P The Predictor model 43 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 41 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 33 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 23 pts 6 Casparovic 20 pts 7 ipeluri 17 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /19 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 75 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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