Mercedes Reveals W15 F1 Contender on Valentine's Day

Jan.15 - In a move eagerly anticipated by Formula 1 aficionados, Mercedes-AMG F1 has earmarked Wednesday, February 14, as the grand reveal date for its 2024 contender, the W15 E Performance. This momentous event, melding innovation with anticipation, will take the form of a digital launch, streamed live from the iconic Silverstone circuit.

This digital unveiling, a sign of the times in our increasingly connected world, promises an in-depth look at the W15. Fans and followers can tune in through the team's various social media platforms, ensuring global accessibility to this significant moment in Mercedes-AMG F1's storied history.

In a bid to offer a comprehensive understanding of what lies beneath the surface of the W15, Mercedes-AMG F1 plans to release an extensive array of materials on launch day. This includes detailed imagery and intricate technical data about the car, providing fans and technical enthusiasts alike with a deeper insight into the engineering marvels at play.

Further elevating the launch, profiles of the team's distinguished drivers and key figures will be shared, offering a more personal glimpse into the world of Mercedes-AMG F1. The event will also feature enlightening Q&A sessions with top brass, offering perspectives from the front lines of F1 racing.

Capping off the day's proceedings, a specially prepared video news release is set to be distributed. This package will include exclusive interviews with the team's star drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as well as insights from the Team Principal, Toto Wolff. These interviews are poised to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the team's preparations and aspirations for the upcoming F1 season.

Stay tuned for this exciting chapter in Mercedes-AMG F1's journey, as the W15 E Performance takes the stage and sets the tone for the team's 2024 campaign.

