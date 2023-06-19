Mercedes-powered Williams considering Schumacher's swift F1 grid comeback?

Jun.19 - Mick Schumacher says he is "ready" to jump back onto the Formula 1 grid - even within the 2024 season.

The German magazine Sport Bild says the axed Haas driver, who is now Mercedes' official test and reserve driver, is being eyed by both Williams and Sauber for 2024.

However, there are also rumours that, in the wake of his almost 150 laps in the current Mercedes car at the recent Pirelli test in Barcelona, Mercedes-powered Williams might be considering him for an imminent return to the grid.

The rumour suggests that James Vowles, the former Mercedes strategist who is now Williams' new boss, was never a supporter of the team's American rookie Logan Sargeant.

Together with the similarly-struggling rookie Nyck de Vries, the Dutchman and Sargeant are the only drivers in the 2023 field yet to score a single point.

When asked about the possibility of a mid-season return to F1, 24-year-old Schumacher told RTL: "I would do it.

"Of course it's unlikely that something like this will happen. There are also contracts that are mostly kept to.

"But basically I believe that every team is a good option. I'm always ready for action.

"Believe me, I am working very hard to hopefully be back in a car soon. Very soon. By next year at the latest it should be that time for me again.

"I'm sure something will develop in the near future," said Schumacher.

