Mercedes-powered Williams considering Schumacher's swift F1 grid comeback?
Jun.19 - Mick Schumacher says he is "ready" to jump back onto the Formula 1 grid - even within the 2024 season.
The German magazine Sport Bild says the axed Haas driver, who is now Mercedes' official test and reserve driver, is being eyed by both Williams and Sauber for 2024.
However, there are also rumours that, in the wake of his almost 150 laps in the current Mercedes car at the recent Pirelli test in Barcelona, Mercedes-powered Williams might be considering him for an imminent return to the grid.
The rumour suggests that James Vowles, the former Mercedes strategist who is now Williams' new boss, was never a supporter of the team's American rookie Logan Sargeant.
Together with the similarly-struggling rookie Nyck de Vries, the Dutchman and Sargeant are the only drivers in the 2023 field yet to score a single point.
When asked about the possibility of a mid-season return to F1, 24-year-old Schumacher told RTL: "I would do it.
"Of course it's unlikely that something like this will happen. There are also contracts that are mostly kept to.
"But basically I believe that every team is a good option. I'm always ready for action.
"Believe me, I am working very hard to hopefully be back in a car soon. Very soon. By next year at the latest it should be that time for me again.
"I'm sure something will develop in the near future," said Schumacher.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
He sounds desperate......
Shrop", why do you hate the kid? He would certainly be a welcome replacement for Sargeant. MSC got his weenie twisted at Haas, is a past F3 & F2 champion and deserves a chance at results redemption. He is certainly more talented than 6-8 current seat holders.
No I dont hate him , i just feel hes so desperate for a seat and moving to Merc was a bad one, unless the Dame loses a fingernail, or gets make up in her eyes, i do 100% agree hed be better than Sargeant, and only hope he does get a chance at Williams, because more than 1 yr out and hes out of it , Williams too have gotta watch out if Albon keeps popping in results he could be off to another team maybe, another reason to sign Mick?.
Old news, so bringing up this matter again is pointless.
James already effectively ruled the previous sacking reports as unfounded, so doubtful anything would've changed since & once again, for Logan, the most important thing is that he has fared better than Latifi, which was the minimum expectation.
Btw, James wasn't even at Williams back when the decision about promoting him as Latifi's successor was made, so whether he was a supporter or not is irrelevant.
Alpha Tauri is the only team where I can realistically see any driver change happening for next season & even that only if De Vries doesn't improve consistently, like over the Monaco & Spanish GP weekends, where he had an upward trend.
This, of course, means that Team Hinwill is even more a non-option because neither current driver has given a strong reason for sacking & besides, Theo Pourchaire would be the first choice in any driver change scenario as a Sauber Academy driver.
Jere, you are correct about this season, but Sargeant is definitely a one and out. He lacks talent and has no credentials other than $$$$$.
He isn't a pay driver per se & Williams doesn't need such drivers anymore, hence, they sacked Latifi, who they would've otherwise kept regardless of his performance level.
Besides, rookies need time, given how limited real-life testing is in F1, so people have judged him unnecessarily hastily, even though De Vries is the only one who's truly deserved criticism for subpar performance.
I did not say that he is a pay driver, only that $$$ is his strongest credential. Sorry, my friend, he might be a fine young man but he really has only average talent. He'd make a great SCCA club racer, and dad could save a ton of money.
Yeah hes faired better than Latifi , but the cars a lot better so , isnt your team mate still the benchmark, isnt that how f1 works ?
The definition od a pay river is that the team need his %%% which was the case with Latifi, , however pay drivers still exist in terms of buying seats , as mentioned before Landos Dad paid about 20$ Mill for landos seat and Mcl didnt need the money but its a nice sweetener
Hope Williams team has a larger budget than Haas. They may need it. Schumacher seems like a nice kid. Having to live up to his father’s accomplishments is no easy task. However, F1 is not F2 or 3 as everyone knows. He may not have the same inherent talent as his dad? Wanting and accomplishing are not the same.
Susan, are you and Shrop' cousins? LOL LOL Maybe add up the repair damage for VER in his first two seasons & compare them. And NO I am not comparing their talent. LOL
You are correct ROR. Max was known as Versmashen or Vercrashen in his first few seasons. He was singled out by a number of drivers as being reckless and even dangerous! However, if you look at him now the transition has been incredible. He has certainly matured into a great driver who rarely damages a car. Hats off to Max and for RB's perseverance!
Can young Mick transpose in the way that Max did? Only time will tell, but he has an uphill battle following his less that celebrated past forays into F1.
BTW, didn't you know that Shropp is Susan's nom de plume?
Absolutely correct on every point and it is very doubtful that MSC will rival development ala' VER, but his taking out the Haas trash and leaving it trackside is a positive on his CV, not a negative. The fewer turds around, the better. LOL
Maybe age sees things a little clearer. Verstappen was a wild hair, arrogant, full of himself. But the difference, he had some real talent underneath the abundance of hormones and arrogance. Winning the Spanish GP was a changing point. Red Bull seems to have accepted the damages and expense, seeing what raw talent he had. Haas may not have been the right team for young Schumacher. Limited budget. Pressure from Gene Haas to see improvements. Maybe Schumacher should gone to MB, bigger budgets, closer tutelage. P.S. Shrop and I are not cousins!
Maybe age sees things a little clearer. Verstappen was a wild hair, arrogant, full of himself. But the difference, he had some real talent underneath the abundance of hormones and arrogance. Winning the Spanish GP was a changing point. Red Bull seems to have accepted the damages and expense, seeing what raw talent he had. Haas may not have been the right team for young Schumacher. Limited budget. Pressure from Gene Haas to see improvements. Maybe Schumacher should have gone to MB, bigger budgets, closer tutelage. P.S. Shrop and I are not cousins and no shop is not my mom de plume