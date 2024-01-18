Mercedes Locks In James Allison for the Long Haul as Technical Director

Jan.18 - In a significant move fortifying its technical leadership, Mercedes has successfully extended the tenure of James Allison as Technical Director for the long term. This development comes as a strategic advantage for the team, especially with the impending comprehensive rule changes set for the 2026 season.

Allison, a key figure in the motorsport world, joined Mercedes in 2017 and has since played a pivotal role in the team's dominant run in Formula 1. His tenure has been marked by an era of remarkable success, including securing four Drivers' Championships and a series of five consecutive Constructors' Championships. Following a period as Chief Technical Officer, where he focused on long-range planning and contributed to the INEOS Britannia America's Cup project, Allison resumed his direct involvement in the team's day-to-day operations as Technical Director in April of the previous year.

Reflecting on his journey and future with Mercedes, Allison remarked, "My experience in Formula 1 has been exceptionally rewarding, with my time at Mercedes topping that list. Being part of this team since 2017 has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm honoured to continue contributing to our collective efforts for championship triumphs."

Toto Wolff, the Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, expressed his enthusiasm over Allison's renewed commitment. "Securing James for the long haul is a major win for our team. He stands out as the most formidable technical leader in Formula 1. His combination of spirit, expertise, and sheer determination sets him apart. But it's not just his technical acumen that makes him invaluable; his role as a collaborative and challenging partner has been instrumental in both my personal growth and the team's development. His ability to engage in frank, constructive dialogue is a cornerstone of our team's ethos and critical to our continued excellence. Beyond his professional contributions, James is a reliable and sincere friend, someone you can count on through thick and thin. Working with him over these past years has been incredibly rewarding, and I eagerly anticipate our continued collaboration."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: