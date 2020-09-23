Mercedes keen to make F1 more exciting

Sep.22 - Mercedes is happy to make "suggestions" to make Formula 1 more exciting.

That is the view of Toto Wolff, who acknowledged that the dominance of the team he leads and Lewis Hamilton is not good for the sport.

"Sport must also provide entertainment," the Mercedes boss told motorsport-magazin.com.

"If Usain Bolt wins every race and Bayern Munich every game, you come to the point where the result is too predictable, and that's not what any fan wants.

"Everyone wants to see the underdog deliver," Wolff added. "We are aware of this."

Recently, Wolff rejected the idea of reverse grids on the basis that it is too artificial, suggesting that a better proposal would be to open up the teams' internal radios to the TV broadcasts.

The 'party mode' ban, meanwhile, was seen as a move by Formula 1 to bring the pack closer to Mercedes.

"These things come from the other teams and the FIA and Liberty to slow us down a bit," Wolff acknowledged. "But there are other things that we can do to make it more exciting.

"We will continue to come up with suggestions that do not necessarily affect our own performance," he said.

