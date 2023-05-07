Mercedes in Crisis: 2023 Car 'Even Worse' than Disappointing Predecessor?
May 7 - Mercedes' 2023 car is "even worse" than its predecessor, a solemn team boss Toto Wolff admitted in Miami.
The car appears to be about a second off the pace - with Lewis Hamilton even further behind George Russell in qualifying in a lowly 13th place.
A big development upgrade is coming for the next race at Imola, but Wolff isn't hopeful.
"I don't believe in miracles," he told Bild newspaper.
"We don't understand the car. The situation is worse than feared," Wolff said. "We were in this situation a year ago, but now it's even worse."
The Austrian said there is pace in the car "on the right track and with the right setup", with even podium finishes possible under those circumstances.
"But the scope in which we can achieve these results is far too small. It's just not a good car. The performance is really bad," Wolff admitted.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
An unfortunate reality.
Ahh Come on Christian, Max got his miracle, so don't give up yet, I feel for King G , hes the one in the team dragging that cars, sorry jack booted arse around the track, getting back to the pits, Lucy is crying and Christian, saying ever dafter things to the media, One hell of a fall from Grace, I bet now they are regretting bragging about having the best and being the best, Its Karma
And so the Pendulum swings to the end of it's arc and the Mercedes Benz ride sucks. Given the "Uber Alles" attitude one expects from the German's, I suspect we'll see some incremental improvements pretty soon. But until then, I'm grateful that the Mercedes hegemony is over. No more disdainful sneer's from Dame Lucille, I see.