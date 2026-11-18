Mercedes will test an ADUO turbo on the champion's car this weekend, keeping Russell clear of a grid penalty as he chases Verstappen and Hamilton for P2.

Mercedes will introduce an upgraded engine specification for Kimi Antonelli at this weekend's Las Vegas GP, but teammate George Russell will miss out as he fights to secure P2 in the drivers' championship.

The upgrade follows the FIA's ADUO assessment, which granted Mercedes additional development opportunities to address its combustion engine deficit.

"We will have the ADUO enabled turbo specification available from this weekend," team boss Toto Wolff confirmed.

"This is primarily about proving out the development in race weekend conditions, with the expected performance benefit relatively small."

Mercedes plans to use Antonelli's car to evaluate the new specification without compromising Russell's championship battle.

"We anticipate running it with Kimi, whilst with George our priority is protecting his grid position with the performance benefit likely too limited to justify taking a grid penalty," added Wolff.

With Antonelli already secure as 2026 world champion, Russell is still fighting Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the runner-up position.

Meanwhile, Wolff also expressed confidence that the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will proceed despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and credit should go to Formula 1 and the FIA for ensuring we can complete the season as planned," he said.

"We always enjoy racing in the region and receive incredible support there."

The comments come after further Iranian attacks in the Gulf raised questions about F1's decision to proceed with its planned season finale.

Mercedes in Las Vegas Upgrade ADUO-enabled turbo specification Fitted to Kimi Antonelli Russell Spec held back to avoid a grid penalty Expected gain Relatively small, per Wolff Russell's fight P2 against Verstappen and Hamilton

Related: FIA admits ADUO rules must evolve after final review

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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