Mercedes Eyes Verstappen as Hamilton's Successor Amid 'Silly Season' Drama

May 1 - Ralf Schumacher admits his nephew is on his last legs in terms of keeping his Formula 1 dream alive.

The sport is in the midst of a hectic and uncharacteristically-early 'silly season', triggered by Lewis Hamilton's early announcement of his 2025 move to Ferrari.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff is still campaigning for Max Verstappen to fill Hamilton's shoes - and Ralf Schumacher says he can actually imagine it happening.

"New regulations come into force in 2026," the former F1 driver told Sport Bild. "50 percent of the power will be electric. Mercedes is highly expected to do well while there are big question marks about Red Bull.

"With the ongoing power struggle (at Red Bull), I would definitely be thinking about it if I was him. The idea of getting a team like Mercedes back on track would appeal to him.

"And he really can do it," Schumacher added. "Max has an incredible feel for a car and can get those three or tenths extra that even a Hamilton or a (Fernando) Alonso cannot do."

As for the other players in the 'silly season', Schumacher thinks a couple of key vacancies might open up for 2025.

"It's still early," said the German, "but Logan Sargeant has to be worried about his cockpit. He makes too many mistakes and costs the team too much with all his accidents.

"But Pierre Gasly has not been convincing so far this year either," Schumacher added.

Gasly currently drives for Alpine, for whom Ralf's own nephew Mick Schumacher races in the top category of the world endurance championship and Le Mans.

"What definitely works in Mick's favour is that he knows the current car generation and has experience," said the 48-year-old. "It is also clear that if it doesn't work out for him next year, the Formula 1 chapter will probably be closed.

"But he has a chance," Ralf added. "One cockpit will probably be free at Williams, possibly two at Haas, and Mick's name will probably also be discussed at Alpine."

