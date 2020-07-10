Mercedes duo look to sign new deals for 2021

Jul.10 - Mercedes' current drivers appear to be making moves to ink new deals for 2021.

Last weekend in Austria, Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius nixed speculation Sebastian Vettel might join the works team by declaring: "We're staying with our two boys."

One of those boys is Valtteri Bottas, who earlier also looked at risk of being ousted in favour of George Russell.

But it now appears that Russell is tied to Williams for 2021.





"I do have a contract for next year with Williams, so you know ultimately it's potentially in Claire's hands of where my future lies," Russell said in Austria.

That is good news for 2020 championship leader Bottas, who admitted that last year's uncertainty about his future affected his performance.

When asked if he might sign an earlier deal this time around, the Finn said in Austria: "I really hope so, although the season is unusual this time so it can't be compared to before.

"I do hope that we will soon be able to close the topic of the contract and not think about it anymore," added Bottas.

As for world champion Lewis Hamilton, his best option for 2021 is clearly Mercedes and so he is now openly contemplating a new contract.

"It is very possible that this will be my last contract with them (Mercedes)," he told the German broadcaster RTL.

"If it is, I want to be sure that I have thought about everything very thoroughly."

