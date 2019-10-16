Mercedes confused about Hamilton's 'why bother' posts

Even Mercedes is confused about Lewis Hamilton's latest social media posts.
Although it was later deleted, the Mercedes driver declared on Instagram that he feels "like giving up on everything".
"Why bother when the world is such a mess and people don't seem to care. I'm going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts," Hamilton said.
He also talked about the environment and the impending "extinction of our race", and said becoming a vegan is "the only way to truly save our planet".
The posts caused some of the championship leader's fans to fear about his well being.
Germany's SID news agency asked a Mercedes spokesman to confirm whether the posts were authentic.
"I think he was referring to environmental issues and not anything related to racing," the spokesman said. "However, I'm not sure."
Eeek, that doesn't sound like a driver in the right frame of mind to go into 2020 and hopefully get a 7th title.
Hopefully it was a bad day at the office 'moment', Lewis 'The Great' Hamilton be strong for 2020!
Perhaps HAM simply realizes that there are more important issues (not as much fun, but more important) in life than hitting the apex at Raidillon. Hell of a lot better than pics of him with his homies sitting on the wing of his ex-jet.
Hamilton loseing the plot. he's listening to to many people, and trying to be politically correct. or is he setting his stall out again.
Hamilton going on about the environment, well that's a laugh, he drive's a petrol guzzling car, what good dose that do for the environment. think before you speak Lewis.
"petrol guzzling" you could argue it's a pretty efficient Hybrid engine, certainly more efficient than most cars at a classic car show
Well you could also mention that Hamilton as sold his plane, got a boat, and lots of petrol guzzling cars too. how will that help the planet.
Perhaps Lewis has reached that "Aha!" moment in his life, but has yet not found out a way to truly define it. You can't magically just divest yourself of everything and still remain true to yourself. It is not easy to describe, unless - of course - you've been there, done that. But simplifying life is the first step and maybe the most difficult for many of us. Lewis is just human - I'm pretty sure.
His girlfriend just married another guy. Must have upset the wee boy!