Mercedes confused about Hamilton's 'why bother' posts

16 Oct 2019 by
 8

Even Mercedes is confused about Lewis Hamilton's latest social media posts.

Although it was later deleted, the Mercedes driver declared on Instagram that he feels "like giving up on everything".

"Why bother when the world is such a mess and people don't seem to care. I'm going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts," Hamilton said.

He also talked about the environment and the impending "extinction of our race", and said becoming a vegan is "the only way to truly save our planet".


The posts caused some of the championship leader's fans to fear about his well being.

Germany's SID news agency asked a Mercedes spokesman to confirm whether the posts were authentic.

"I think he was referring to environmental issues and not anything related to racing," the spokesman said. "However, I'm not sure."

Check out more about:

8 F1 Fan comments on “Mercedes confused about Hamilton's 'why bother' posts

  1. ok then

    Eeek, that doesn't sound like a driver in the right frame of mind to go into 2020 and hopefully get a 7th title.
    Hopefully it was a bad day at the office 'moment', Lewis 'The Great' Hamilton be strong for 2020!

    Reply
    • ReallyOldRacer

      Perhaps HAM simply realizes that there are more important issues (not as much fun, but more important) in life than hitting the apex at Raidillon. Hell of a lot better than pics of him with his homies sitting on the wing of his ex-jet.

      Reply
  3. Amaya locks

    Hamilton going on about the environment, well that's a laugh, he drive's a petrol guzzling car, what good dose that do for the environment. think before you speak Lewis.

    Reply
  5. Everett Thye Olde

    Perhaps Lewis has reached that "Aha!" moment in his life, but has yet not found out a way to truly define it. You can't magically just divest yourself of everything and still remain true to yourself. It is not easy to describe, unless - of course - you've been there, done that. But simplifying life is the first step and maybe the most difficult for many of us. Lewis is just human - I'm pretty sure.

    Reply

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.