Mercedes confirms that Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi

Dec.10 - The Mercedes F1 Team has announced their pleased to confirm that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the team in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Hamilton tested negative to COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon. The British driver also tested negative on his arrival there.

Hamilton has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend.

George Russell who stood in for Hamilton last race in Bahrain, will return to drive for Williams Racing on this final event of the 2020 F1 season.

Check out more items on this website about: