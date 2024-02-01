Mercedes at the Brink: A Pivotal Turn for F1's Titans this Season

Feb.1 - Mercedes has arrived at a critical moment in its Formula 1 history, according to former grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher.

Overall, the German says it's obvious to him that Red Bull remains the favourite to stay clear of every rival in 2024 - with even greater dominance not even ruled out.

"I think they could have something surprising in store for the coming season that will amaze some people," Schumacher, who raced with his famous brother Michael in F1 in the 90s and 2000s, told DPA news agency.

"There is relatively little to suggest that Max Verstappen and Red Bull will not continue their dominance."

And according to Schumacher, it is actually critical for Mercedes - and for F1 - that the formerly-dominant Brackley based team ups its game in 2024 after two fallow seasons.

"It is very, very important for Formula 1 to have a strong Mercedes at the front again," he said.

"Mercedes has to get around the corner as quickly as possible - no question about it. If not, it would mean that their weakness has become continuous.

Indeed, seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton failed to win a single grand prix in 2022 or 2023, with George Russell securing Mercedes' only win for the past two years.

"If this continues, it would mean that they obviously no longer understand how to build a winning car. And that would be fatal for a brand like Mercedes with all of their success of the past."

