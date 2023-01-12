Mercedes 2023 Car Launch Date Revealed

The Mercedes F1 team's 2023 season will burst into life on Wednesday 15 February. The Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE, forged from the challenges of the testing 2022 campaign, will break cover at a special digital launch event broadcast live from Silverstone.

The 2023 car builds on the lessons learned from last year, which forced the Team to confront and overcome numerous challenges with the W13. The progress enabled by the efforts and determination of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth helped achieve stronger results from mid-season onwards, culminating in a 1-2 finish at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The W14's unveiling will be available to watch live via the Team's social media channels.

A wide range of assets will be available on the day including imagery, technical information, full profiles of drivers and key figures, in addition to Q&As with senior personnel.

Members of the media will be able to get the very first thoughts and reactions of the drivers and key personnel to the W14 through virtual media sessions. Details of these sessions, and further information on assets that will be made available, will be shared in due course.

