Melbourne 2021 in doubt & rival venue could step in

Sep.2 - A small town in South Australia has emerged as a potential Formula 1 venue for 2021.

The country's usual grand prix host, Melbourne, is currently in full lockdown, with the local Victorian government just announcing the extension of state of emergency provisions for the next six months at least.

Rival state South Australia could step in, with premier Steven Marshall confirming that while he cannot spend "buckets of cash", he would support a bid made by a circuit in the town of Tailem Bend.

Marshall said two-year-old The Bend Motorsport Park, located 100km from capital city Adelaide, is "one of the very best racing circuits globally".





"We would look at every single option in terms of bringing events to South Australia," he said.

"Of course it's got to stand up from a commercial perspective, but to bring quality events to South Australia that promote economic activity, that get our economy moving, is exactly what we're looking for at the moment.

"I think we're in a very good position if the Melbourne grand prix doesn't go ahead. We're not going over to poach it, but South Australia stands ready with a fantastic track," the state premier added.

The circuit's boss Sam Shahin said The Bend will be allowed to accommodate up to 10,000 spectators for forthcoming domestic races, adding that F1 would be possible with some safety adjustments.

