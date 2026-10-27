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Mekies Reveals Why Red Bull-Ford Won't Supply More F1 Teams

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Mekies Reveals Why Red Bull-Ford Won't Supply More F1 Teams
Leopold 1 min read
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Red Bull says its new Ford-backed power unit programme is not yet ready to supply customer teams, despite apparent interest from elsewhere on the grid.

Red Bull-Ford Engine Performance Attracts Interest From Rival F1 Teams

Laurent Mekies said Red Bull Powertrains has attracted widespread attention after a stronger-than-expected first season under the complex new regulations.

"We have received a lot of unsolicited positive publicity regarding the performance of our engine," the Frenchman said.

"And that has naturally led to interest from many teams."

Mekies Rules Out Red Bull-Ford Customer Engine Deals for Now

But the Red Bull team boss said there are no serious customer talks underway.

"Are we holding serious talks with anyone to supply engines to another team? No, we don't feel we are ready for that," Mekies insisted.

He said the priority remains improving the power unit and its integration before expanding beyond Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

"There is certainly still plenty of work to do to improve the power unit, improve its integration into the car, and reach the level of the best competitors," added Mekies.

"So nothing will change in the coming year or thereabouts."

Aston Martin Linked With Red Bull-Ford Amid Honda Struggles

The comments come amid speculation linking Red Bull-Ford with Aston Martin if its difficult works Honda partnership fails to improve.

Aston Martin Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Honda

Aston Martin's Mike Krack, however, dismissed the prospect of splitting with Honda.

"I can only say that we have a long-term partner, Honda," he said.

"I'm confident that we'll still be together when we achieve our first victory."

Adrian Newey made a similar point in Austin, saying Honda remains capable of recovering despite its disappointing 2026 campaign.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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