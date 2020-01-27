Mechanic: Todt's comments about 25 races 'outrageous'

A mechanic at the small American team Haas has hit back at FIA president Jean Todt.

Last week, amid concerns about future calendars that could be as long as 25 races, Todt said most people involved in Formula 1 are "privileged".

"If you have a beloved family, they will understand. And you don't do it for all your life," the FIA president added.

But Robert Dob, a mechanic at Haas, suggested to the Russian edition of motorsport.com that Todt's comments show that he is out of touch.





"According to him, we should be glad that we do not see our children," Brazil's UOL Esporte quoted him as saying.

"This is outrageous," he added. "This is the opinion of a person who comes to the race on Friday and leaves on Sunday.

"He does not spend as much time at the track as we do. Many of us have been doing this for years, and finding another job is not easy."

