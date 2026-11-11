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McLaren still investing in Fornaroli as driver talk grows

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McLaren still investing in Fornaroli as driver talk grows
Leopold 1 min read
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McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli finishes his testing programme at Jerez, while Peter Windsor raises the idea of Lewis Hamilton returning to Woking.

McLaren is continuing to invest heavily in Leonardo Fornaroli's Formula 1 development, as speculation grows about the team's longer-term driver lineup.

The reigning Formula 2 champion completed his seventh and final TPC test of 2026 at Jerez, covering 58 laps in last year's McLaren MCL39.

According to Sky Italia, the Italian arrived directly from Brazil, where he made another FP1 appearance.

"It's a really nice way to conclude my testing program," Fornaroli said.

"I've improved a lot in my driving and the way I approach everything, thanks to the support the team has given me."

Fornaroli will continue as a McLaren reserve in 2027 while also racing in the manufacturer's new Hypercar program.

His extensive preparation comes at an interesting time for McLaren, following Oscar Piastri's split with long-time managers Mark and Ann Webber.

Although the parties described the separation as mutual, rumours have circulated about tensions between Webber and McLaren management following Piastri's difficult 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Sources have insisted, however, that McLaren did not demand the change.

Meanwhile, former F1 journalist Peter Windsor has raised the possibility of an even more sensational driver change - Lewis Hamilton returning to Woking.

Speaking on the Cameron CC channel, Windsor suggested Hamilton could seek an exit from Ferrari if his frustrations with Charles Leclerc and the team continue.

"I think Lewis will go back to McLaren if he really doesn't want to race for Ferrari anymore," he said.

Fornaroli at a glance
StatusReigning Formula 2 champion
Jerez testSeventh and final TPC test of 2026, 58 laps
CarLast year's McLaren MCL39
2027McLaren reserve plus Hypercar programme
PiastriSplit with managers Mark and Ann Webber

Related: Piastri ends management deal with Webber after tough year

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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