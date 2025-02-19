McLaren Steers Ahead: Confidence Amidst New F1 Regulations Unveiled

Feb.19 - McLaren insists it is not worried about the new wing flexibility tests in Formula 1.

The team was at the centre of the flexibility controversies of 2024, and a month ago the FIA issued a technical directive tightening up the testing measures for the new season.

After the F1 Commission meeting in London on Tuesday, the FIA confirmed that "new, more stringent" tests will apply for the rear wings from Melbourne - with tougher deflection tests for the front wing looming for Barcelona and beyond.

"No headache at all," said McLaren boss Andrea Stella when asked about the changes.

"We don't have to make many adjustments at all for the start of the season. There will be a small adjustment required from race nine.

"I know it's become a big talking point, but in terms of what makes us busy and what gives us headaches, actually there are completely different topics that are much more important."

The F1 Commission also voted to scrap the limitations on the number of allowable gearboxes for 2025, and "discussed proposals for Monaco-specific regulations".

"The Commission agreed to increase the number of mandatory pitstops in the race," the statement explained.

When asked about the Monaco-specific rules at F1's London launch event, Charles Leclerc said: "I think it will definitely help.

"Saturday in Monaco is interesting, but Sunday is a bit lacking in intensity. Hopefully this decision will add to that."

Fernando Alonso commented: "It depends where you start. If you start last, you will want 10-12 mandatory pit stops.

"But I like it. It's a good option."

