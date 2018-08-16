McLaren set to announce Sainz for 2019

McLaren is set to announce that Carlos Sainz will replace Fernando Alonso in 2019 and 2020.

That is the claim of multiple authoritative media outlets, all citing 'sources'.

Spain's El Mundo Deportivo said the 23-year-old is currently holidaying in Mallorca, but confirmation of his switch from Renault will come "in the coming days".

"It could be this week but certainly before Spa," the newspaper claims, citing information direct from the Sainz camp.

It is believed either Stoffel Vandoorne or young McLaren junior Lando Norris will be Sainz's teammate.

With Sainz heading to McLaren, Pierre Gasly is the big favourite to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull.

Book discounted tickets and reserve your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.