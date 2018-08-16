ï»¿ McLaren set to announce Sainz for 2019 | F1-Fansite.com
F1 Fansite
formula one racing info

McLaren set to announce Sainz for 2019

McLaren set to announce Sainz for 2019
Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso, Carlos Sainz Jr Renault and Fernando Alonso McLaren on the drivers parade. Chinese Grand Prix 2018.

McLaren is set to announce that Carlos Sainz will replace Fernando Alonso in 2019 and 2020.

That is the claim of multiple authoritative media outlets, all citing 'sources'.

Spain's El Mundo Deportivo said the 23-year-old is currently holidaying in Mallorca, but confirmation of his switch from Renault will come "in the coming days".

"It could be this week but certainly before Spa," the newspaper claims, citing information direct from the Sainz camp.

It is believed either Stoffel Vandoorne or young McLaren junior Lando Norris will be Sainz's teammate.

With Sainz heading to McLaren, Pierre Gasly is the big favourite to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull.

Book discounted tickets and reserve your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

See Previous Post
See Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

2018 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Latest News Updates

See more F1 comments Â»

Latest Result

Newest Pictures

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Belgium '18		AvialableBook Now
Italy '18		AvialableBook Now
Singapore '18		AvailableBook Now
Russia '18		AvailableBook Now
Japan '18		AvailableBook Now
USA '18		10% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '18		AvailableBook Now
Brazil '18		AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now