McLaren Have One Hand On the Constructors’ Championship Following Miami Grand Prix Win

May 14 – The race for the 2025 Constructors’ championship seems like a formality at this point following Oscar Piastri’s Miami Grand Prix win on Sunday. McLaren now has over 100 more points than second-place Mercedes. And McLaren has more than double the points of every other team.

Piastri’s win in Miami was his third grand prix win in a row. He won the race by more than four seconds after qualifying fourth. Piastri now has four Grand Prix wins this season. He won the Chinese Grand Prix, Bahrain Grand Prix, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the Miami Grand Prix last week. Piastri and Lando Norris have won five of the first six races so far. McLaren has been dominant as a team to start the season despite Max Verstappens’ — the only non-McLaren driver to win a race this season — solid start individually for Red Bull.

McLaren’s dominance so far

McLaren’s dominance wasn’t anticipated by the sportsbooks. McLaren had similar odds as Ferrari to win the Constructors’ championship at the start of the year. McLaren were the betting favourites, but they were small betting favourites. At one point McLaren were +110 favourites while Ferrari were +130 underdogs. And Red Bull weren’t very far behind the two. Take a look at the odds now on any of the Canadian sportsbooks or any other sportsbook. The odds aren’t close. McLaren are huge betting favourites with odds as long as -10000 to win the Constructors’ championship.

With Ferrari and Mercedes struggling to keep pace with the McLaren’s and Red Bull struggling to find a driver that can score enough points to keep them in contention, McLaren now look like a lock to win the Constructors’ Championship with a lead of over 100 points. With that championship basically decided, the battles between the drivers should be one of the biggest stories moving forward.

Time to put attention on Drivers’ Championship and driver matchups

Piastri currently leads the drivers’ standings with 131 points. Norris is sitting in second with 115 points. Although Piastri has won four races this season and is leading the drivers’ standings, Norris was the betting favourite heading into the season. And Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton all had better odds than Piastri to win the championship at one point. Now Piastri is the betting favourite. Will Piastri or Norris win the Drivers’ Championship? Which one of them will win the head-to-head battle? Piastri vs Norris should be entertaining to watch.

There was a lot of hype around Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari heading into the year. Social media post after social media post, comment after comment, photoshop after photoshop, the anticipation was palpable. Hamilton’s time in Ferrari hasn’t resulted in a ton of wins or points yet. Hamilton is currently behind Leclerc in the drivers’ standings. Hamilton has 41 points. Leclerc has 53 points at the moment. The battle between the two Ferrari drivers looks like it’s only heating up as Hamilton gains more experience with the team.

There are a few other driver battles to keep up with. Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll at Aston Martin has been something to watch over the past couple of seasons. Surprisingly to some, Stroll has a 14-point lead and Alonso hasn’t scored a point after six races. Whether or not Alonso can finish the season with more points than Stroll after a rough start will be interesting to watch.

Carlos Sainz vs Alex Albon hasn’t gone the way some Ferrari and Williams fans anticipated. Albon is ahead in the drivers’ standings by 23 points. Sainz picked up seven points in his first six races with Williams. Neither one of them have a shot at the World Drivers’ Championship, but they are recognized as one of the better driver lineups on the grid. Albon hasn’t had much competition at Williams over the last couple of seasons. Can Sainz give him some competition or will this season be similar to the last two for Williams? There is still a lot of time for Sainz to catch up with his teammate.

Tsunoda vs Verstappen isn’t as competitive as the other head-to-head matchups, but it could be interesting. There probably aren’t many people who believe that Tsunoda can catch Verstappen in the standings this year. Verstappen has 99 points. Tsunoda has 9. There are 18 races left on the calendar. Can Tsunoda outqualify Verstappen for one race? Will Tsunoda finish ahead of Verstappen in a race that both drivers complete? Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli qualified higher than George Russell for the Miami Grand Prix and sprint over the weekend.

