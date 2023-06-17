Mazepin's uncertain future: Will he make a remarkable F1 comeback?

Jun.17 - Nikita Mazepin says it would not be the end of the world if he is unable to return to Formula 1.

The Russian was ousted from Haas and F1 at the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, and last week a judge ruled against his request for clearance to enter the UK for talks with teams about a 2024 return.

The Russian broadcaster Match TV asked the 24-year-old if he really wants to return to F1.

"Difficult question," he answered. "I can clearly tell you what I want, but we live in reality."

Indeed, Mazepin himself and his backer and father Dmitry have been personally named in western sanctions against the Russian regime and Vladimir Putin.

"I want to compete," he said, "I'm in good shape, at a good weight - I could come back. If not, then I have enough to do that brings me pleasure.

"I am 24 years old, I am healthy and in shape. Until something changes, I don't set limits for myself.

"I think you need to live without limits, so that there is something to strive for," Mazepin added.

