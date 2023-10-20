Mazepin's Determined Comeback: A Glimpse into His F1 Revival Journey

Oct.20 - Nikita Mazepin insists he is still trying to revive his Formula 1 career.

The Russian was not only ousted by Haas at the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis early last year, but sanctioned by western powers - stopping even his freedom to travel to Europe and beyond.

However, he then won some key court battles overturning certain European Union restrictions - but in reality was only granted permission to travel solely to Italy recently.

"I went to Italy for a training camp," Mazepin, 24, told Tass news agency at a forum called 'Russia Is A Sports Power' in Perm.

"A few months ago I received interim measures from the European Union, which allowed me to enter EU countries for sports purposes," he added.

"But at the moment I've only been able to enter Italy, because I did not receive a Schengen visa. But I still think that this is a step forward for my return to big-time sports in Europe.

"This includes Formula 1 and endurance racing, and other competitions," Mazepin insisted.

However, for now, he may need to remain content to do the vast bulk of his racing in Russia, admitting that he will probably contest the cross-country Silk Road Rally again in 2024.

"Perhaps," said Mazepin. "I recently learned that the route will run from Mongolia to China, which I think would be interesting."

