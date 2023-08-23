Max Verstappen's F1 Journey: From Intense Races to Relaxed Horizons

Aug.23 - Max Verstappen says he has no fears about his life beyond Formula 1.

The ultra-dominant Red Bull driver has been outspoken recently about changes to the format in F1, and admits he is even looking forward to retirement.

"It will be different, I am aware of that, but that might also be nice," he told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"There is always a lot of pressure on you during a race weekend and that goes on year after year. Maybe it's nice to relax and do the things you like at a certain point.

"A lot of people say I'm going to miss this life and the pressure it brings - my father says so too. But personally I don't think so," the soon-to-be triple world champion said.

"If you've done it a lot and for a long time, you're a bit done with it at some point," added Verstappen, who has not even ruled out quitting before his 2028 contract expires.

"Not yet of course," the Dutchman said, "but there will come a time when enough is enough. Don't forget, I started karts when I was four.

"You wonder at some point when constantly getting the best out of yourself to reach the very highest levels will stop."

He admitted, however, that it may be a big adjustment to post-F1 life.

"That's right - I don't know any better," said Verstappen. "But there are other areas where I will probably want to get the best out of myself.

"But when something doesn't work out then, it won't be a disaster. It will all be just a bit more relaxed."

One of his biggest gripes with modern F1 is the huge race calendar - set to expand to an unprecedented 24 grands prix in 2024.

"It's enough, yes," said Verstappen. "It's a lot.

"And it's not just about the races, but everything around it that makes it so tough. All the marketing activities, the simulator days, the personal sponsorship obligations. You don't have any days off left."

When asked if some of it is a chore, he admitted: "Yes, and I often talk about that with people around me.

"It's all factors that go into deciding how long I keep going.

"Of course I'm glad that I am in the position that I can make those future decisions for myself. The goal was always to become world champion and win races - that has all worked out.

"I've said it before but everything that comes now is really just a bonus."

