Max Verstappen’s Exciting GT3 Racing Debut Set for 2025

Jun.1 – Max Verstappen looks set to pull off the rare feat of racing in two separate professional racing series in 2025.

The last driver to manage it was two-time champion Fernando Alonso in 2017, who skipped the Monaco GP when driving for the uncompetitive McLaren team to contest the fabled Indy 500.

Now, amid swirling rumours of a performance-related exit clause, Verstappen appears to have convinced Red Bull to let him race a GT3 car later this year.

The quadruple world champion revealed in Barcelona that he applied to the FIA for a sports car classification and was assigned the top-tier “Platinum” status.

Recently, he famously tested a Verstappen.com Racing-branded Ferrari GT3 car around the treacherous Nordschleife layout, reportedly breaking the lap record.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted in Barcelona that Red Bull is letting the Dutchman race later in 2025.

“If you want to make Max smile, you have to talk about GT,” he told ORF.

“There are calendar gaps in the autumn, and I assume Max has already taken a close look at that.”

Having earlier forbidden Verstappen to even go skiing in winter, Marko defended the decision to let the 27-year-old actually race in another category.

“A GT car is a relatively slow car,” said the Austrian.

“I’m just worried that if he actually starts a race, everyone will have to show how good they are, making life difficult for Max.”

