Max Verstappen threatens F1 exit: "I won't be here for long"
Apr.25 - Formula 1 would continue to thrive even if Max Verstappen decides to quit at the age of 31.
Recently, the reigning back-to-back world champion admitted he was no fan of new initiatives to spice up the 'show' - like the second qualifying session for the sprint weekend format that will debut at Baku.
"I hope there won't be too many changes," said the Dutchman, "otherwise I won't do it. I won't be here for long."
Verstappen, 25, is under contract to Red Bull until the end of 2028, and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes he would be justified in quitting if the 'show' becomes overwhelming for the drivers.
"I agree with him on that point," he told Sky Deutschland. "It's a huge burden for the driver.
"We saw the consequences in Melbourne when you try to do too many starts."
However, Schumacher thinks Formula 1 would keep on thriving even if the currently-dominant and highly popular Verstappen does call it a day ahead of time.
"The past, the present and the future have shown or will show that Formula 1 is much bigger than any one individual," said the winner of 6 career grands prix.
"Bernie Ecclestone is also gone and without him Formula 1 wouldn't even exist - and yet now it's more successful than ever," Schumacher added.
"So Verstappen should either pack up and leave or just accept it as it is. But I do understand his attitude because there are a lot of risks. But still, he gets paid to do it.
"Again, if he wants to go, then he should go. As much as I love him, it won't kill Formula 1."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
I agree with Max. Liberty Media and the FIA are more interested in the Tinsel Town image than in the skills required to win a championship.
Maybe F1 will continue to survive, as Ralf says, but most of the purists will find other pursuits. I just feel privileged to have witnessed the golden age of F1 before big sponsorship and win at all costs became the norm. It was certainly a sport back then, where drivers and owners had more respect for each other both on and off the track.
Funny thing is his lead will probably be unbeatable with around 4 races to go, he could fake an injury, covid or something, and RB could send the reserve driver.
Don't be ridiculous , his names not Lewis
Both he & Ralf make good points.
Liberty Media and the FIA are now all about the "sizzle". The serious drivers - like the WDC's in the paddock - are all about the "steak". 26 races per season, and these stupid sprint races are Russian Roulette - someone is going to die. I wouldn't be surprised to see teams like Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin pull out of F1 all together rather than have blood spattered all over their brands. Alternately, the Driver's themselves may be somewhat disheartened. FIA is effectively adding seven more races to the season.
These changes to the race weekend, I cant even be bothered to work them out , Anywayyyy It seems the teams were asked, consulted, perhaps even voted , to agree to the changes, So they must be happyish with them , if the changes were forced upon them , Im sure as self styled leader in the pits Chancellor Wolff(keeping quiet as hes going to run for presidency himself) or his foot stamping, excuse making child the dress, wearing Tenapad sponsored Lady Stevenage would have been in the press, denouncing it but NOTHING from the two biggest Gobshites in the paddock , which is a bit odd, almost as if theyve moe important things to concentrate on
Having been a competitor in two sports involving racing starts it is hard to convey the mental stress that is involved in that start and the physical toll that the race takes. The number of races proposed is excessive, especially for the front runners. Like him or loathe him the psychological stress of competing against Hamilton on reasonably equal terms is considerable, for him also. As Can Ed says there will be blood.
As Max said after Abu Dhabi 21, he would not relish competing at that level going forward, it’s too much.
why will there be blood , im watching the drivers press conference and every drivers seems pretty happy with the changes , course that doesn't mean the accountants or mechanics are, but the drivers seem to be welcoming it, even Hannah
Easy for the drivers to say ok at this stage of the season,things could be different toward the end of season. Can Ed knows what he’ talking about, I think.
Good grief! Blood on the streets sounds a bit melodramatic! How will we see the blood on the Ferrari cars?
Shroppy, I am not convinced the drivers are all welcoming the changes. What they say in an open media environment may not necessarily reflect their true feelings. Maybe they are told to publicly support the business line of F1 under Liberty. The analogy I would use is that it's the same as politicians supporting their party line, even though they disagree with it!