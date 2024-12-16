Max Verstappen Praised for Inspiring Young Drivers in Rwanda

Dec.16 - FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem praised Max Verstappen for completing his 'community service' with a smile.

After Ben Sulayem clamped down on driver swearing, Verstappen immediately tested the limits of the new situation in Singapore by describing his Red Bull car as "f*cked" in an FIA press conference.

"We said that we did not want any foul language," the FIA chief told Rwandan television during the end-of-season events in the African country.

"He is of course still very young," Ben Sulayem added. "He said one word and then they decided to give him a community service order.

"I spoke to him in Qatar and I told him not to worry, because he has to encourage and inspire young girls and boys who want to get into motorsport. That is his contribution to the community, after which he could immediately receive his trophy."

Indeed, prior to lifting the world championship trophy for the fourth time, Verstappen had to appear with young Rwandan drivers, and engineers who worked on a low-cost cross car, to serve his mandatory community service.

"He has kept his promise," the FIA president confirmed. "He was very happy and satisfied.

"He is very happy that he can spend time with children who want to achieve in motorsport," Ben Sulayem continued. "And as a champion, as an ambassador, you should give back to society.

"This is the kind of service to the community that we need each and every driver and champion to do. And when we talk about diversity, what could be better than his presence here? This is real diversity.

"I think that in the future we should not see it as a punishment, but as a gesture from the drivers. Maybe I will put it in the contract when they get the license."

In a post on X, the FIA declared: "Giving back to the community. Thank you, Max."

