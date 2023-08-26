Massa's Quest for Justice: Rewriting F1 History Amid 'Crashgate' Scandal

Aug.26 - Felipe Massa says he has "nothing against" Lewis Hamilton even though he wants the 2008 world championship to be taken away from his former F1 rival.

At Zandvoort, Hamilton was asked about the news that former Ferrari driver Massa's lawyers have written to Formula 1 authorities warning of legal action over the 'crashgate' scandal.

"I have a really bad memory, so I don't really remember a lot, to be honest," Hamilton said ahead of the Dutch F1 GP.

"I'm not really focused on what happened 15 years ago."

Because Bernie Ecclestone admitted that F1 knew about Nelson Piquet's deliberate crash at Singapore in 2008, Massa says he should retrospectively be given that year's title as well as damages.

"I had the title in my hands," Massa, now 42, told Globo Esporte.

"That title was ours. And it was taken from us due to manipulation. Without a double, it is something very serious for the sport, for justice, in a sport that we always think is clean, but it wasn't.

"I have nothing against Hamilton. The fight is about a rigged race. Someone paid for the price for it and it was me."

Brazilian Massa says he was ultimately punished more than even the people most directly responsible for the 'crashgate' scandal.

"In the end nobody was punished for what happened," he said.

"They were banned, but after two years Pat Symonds came back, and Briatore, who was going to be banned for life, came back as well. Nothing happened to the team.

"I feel like the champion," said Massa. "And I think all the Brazilians suffered in that last race of the year. I certainly feel like the true champion."

