Massa Returns to Interlagos amid ongoing F1 'Crashgate' Legal Battle

Nov.6 - Retired Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa ultimately scrapped his decision to steer clear of his home Brazilian GP.

Amid his threatened legal action against the sport and the governing FIA over the 'crashgate' scandal in a bid to be retrospectively crowned the 2008 world champion, F1 asked the Brazilian to temporarily hang up his hat as F1 Commission.

However, F1 actually didn't ban the 42-year-old Sao Paulo native from attending the Interlagos circuit this weekend, insisting his low profile was a personal choice.

But while he was not in his usual role as F1 ambassador at the track on Saturday and Sunday, Massa admitted he ultimately could not stay away as more of a mere spectator - albeit one with a paddock and grid pass.

"I couldn't avoid coming here at all. This is my place," he smiled to Sky Deutschland and DPA news agency.

Massa, though, insists that his presence at the Brazilian GP should not be interpreted as a sign that his legal threats against the sports are now ending.

"I am fighting for justice in sport," he said on Sunday.

"We are waiting for the FIA and FOM to answer the (lawyer's) letter."

