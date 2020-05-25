Massa not revealing Schumacher health 'information'

Felipe Massa says he is not going to divulge the "information" he knows about the health of his former Ferrari teammate Michael Schumacher.

Ever since his late 2013 skiing crash, Schumacher's family has managed to keep the extent of the seven time world champion's brain injuries almost completely secret.

One of the few who has visited the F1 legend at his home in Switzerland is Massa.

He told the Fox Brasil program Expediente Futebol: "I know how he (Schumacher) is, I have information. My relationship with him has always been very close.





"It is less close with his wife Corinna because she did not go to many races," said Massa.

"But I think the main thing about all this is that we know that his situation is not easy. He is in a difficult phase but we need to respect him and the family.

"They do not like to divulge any information, so who am I to do that?" he added.

Massa, who now races in Formula E, continued: "I dream and pray every day that he gets better and that he can appear at a circuit again, especially now that his son is racing.

"So I pray that it may happen one day."

Michael's brother Ralf also has a son who is pushing towards Formula 1. But he insisted: "David is still very, very far away from getting into F1.

"First he has to quietly and calmly begin in Formula 3. Formula 1 is so far away that he doesn't even need to think about it," said Ralf.

"As for Mick, I would suggest that we see how this season goes. It will be a very important season for him in Formula 2 and I would say that Mick needs to be given a little more time."

However, he thinks an opportunity may arise for Mick soon enough, especially as he is already in Ferrari's driver academy.

"Mick has good chances of getting into Formula 1," Ralf Schumacher said. "For example, at Alfa Romeo.

"Kimi Raikkonen may soon end his career and Antonio Giovinazzi is not so strong, so I think a young driver like Mick could have a chance."

Check out more about: