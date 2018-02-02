F1-Fansite.com

Massa laments end of Brazilian F1 drivers

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Friday 9 June 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing.
Feb.2 - Felipe Massa says he is "disappointed" that his retirement means there are no more Brazilians on the F1 grid.

"Of course I am," he told France's Auto Hebdo.

"My country is an integral part of F1 with drivers like Senna, Piquet and Fittipaldi and I am honoured to have been a part of that," said the former SauberFerrari and Williams driver.

"What worries me is that there is no sign that another driver will come any time soon. The economic situation in Brazil plays a role, but it is not the only problem."

Massa said another problem is the motor racing structure in Brazil, where young drivers are no longer nurtured.

"There is nothing that prepares them to go from karting to single seaters and no national series that can prepare them for Europe, which remains the place that offers the most opportunities to progress," he said.

"Today, when I see Formula 4 in many countries, I think Brazil needs such a championship.

"We have a new president of the Brazilian automobile federation, so I really hope he will give a new impetus to do something for young people," added Massa.

Brazil holds the 3rd place in the all time results country list which is a list of the added results of all the drivers of a country.

