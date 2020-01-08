Marko to discuss new Honda deal 'soon'

With Max Verstappen now signed up through 2023, Dr Helmut Marko's next step will be to keep Honda at Red Bull for the future.

Currently, the Japanese manufacturer is committed to Formula 1 only for 2021, but the new Verstappen deal could be the key to an extension.

"Honda is positive about this news," Marko told Auto Motor und Sport, referring to Verstappen's new contract.

"Max is very important to Honda. They love his openness and his aggressive driving style."





And so Marko, the top Red Bull official in Formula 1, is now planning a trip to Japan to discuss the carmaker's future on the grid.

"There will be talks with Honda soon," he said. "I'm just waiting for an appointment to be able to fly to Japan."

Despite the McLaren-Honda debacle of 2015-2017, the Red Bull partnership is working well and many predict a shot at the world championship for 2020.

"If the others want to be even better, they will have to develop dramatically," a confident Marko said.

"Max knows what's going on at Honda, he has already seen the new car and he values continuity in the team. In the end there was a common desire from him and from us."

Check out more about: