Marko thinks Mercedes steering trick illegal

Dr Helmut Marko thinks Mercedes' innovative steering wheel system, described by Sebastian Vettel as like a "joystick", is illegal.
Germany's Bild newspaper said Red Bull is not ruling out a protest if it is used in Australia.
James Allison, Mercedes' technical boss, admitted the team calls it "DAS" - meaning dual-axis steering.
On Thursday in Barcelona, on-board footage showed Lewis Hamilton pushing and pulling on the steering wheel to adjust the 'toe in' and 'toe out' of the front wheels before the corners and on the straights.
"This isn't news to the FIA," Allison said. "It's something we've been talking to them about for some time."
Indeed, the Mercedes-linked team Racing Point's technical boss Andy Green thinks the rules clearly allow a system like this.
"As far as we can tell from the video, the device is part of the steering," he said. "The regulations only state that the driver may change the position of the front wheels with the steering.
"How and why is not exactly specified," Green is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.
There could be a safety argument made about a driver not only twisting the steering wheel but pushing and pulling on it.
"It would certainly be strange for the driver," observed Sebastian Vettel.
And Haas driver Romain Grosjean hailed Mercedes' ingenuity but said he would "probably be scared if the steering wheel was moving like that in my hands".
Six time world champion Hamilton, however, said he had "no problem" operating it.
What F1's authorities will not like, however, is that the innovation might now need to be copied by every other team, and at considerable cost.
F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said recently that he wants rule 'loopholes' to be closed as soon as they are exploited in future.
"With this one, you could even have to change the chassis," Green said.
Vettel admitted that Ferrari's engineers will already be looking into the system.
"But I don't think it's the ticket to the world championship," said the German. "One trick isn't enough. The whole car around it makes the difference."
As for the threat of a protest, Red Bull's Christian Horner said he thinks the system is probably legal.
But Helmut Marko told Auto Bild: "If you actively change the camber or toe while driving, the contact area of the tyre changes.
"And with that, albeit in a very small area, the ride height is adjusted. But that is forbidden because the system then corresponds to how active suspension works."
Check out more about:
As well as the height of the vehicle changes when the wheels are turned into a corner, however ever so slight.
"regulations only state that the driver may change the position of the front wheels with the steering." Hence it is legal then. It would be wrong to change the rules afterwards.
Marko bitches about everything. He is the chief whiner on a team of whiners. Are there potential problems with the driver pushing and pulling on the steering wheel to change the toe, yes. Is it legal within the rules, probably. I suspect that Ross will be on it soon enough for safety reasons. Nice try, Mercedes.
Even though technically legal many modifications have been banned with loopholes being closed after initial introduction in the past. The rule book, if my memory serves, now specifically states that if something is not specifically described as legal in the rulebook then it is not considered legal and subject to immediate ban by the FIA. I am not sure that this gimmick would have the desired effect anyway as it would decrease tire degradation induced on the straights but would also cool the front tires on long straights which would cause loss of mechanical grip in the following corner or corners probably resulting in accelerated degradation in those areas. As for increased speed due to reduced frictional resistance, the difference is probably so small as to be inconsequential.
Wow, another idea that will be banned......when will it end. Let the boys play. All the rules are doing is elimination the free flow of ideas that make the racing more exciting. Listen, I do not want to see Mercedes gain any more advantage than they already have, but if they do it fair and square, let them. Besides, Lewis needs all of the advantages he can get.