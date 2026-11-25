Helmut Marko says Red Bull's strong finish and Verstappen's new contract have steadied the ship, setting up a closer 2027 fight with Kimi Antonelli, the youngest champion in F1 history.

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen can take the fight directly to new world champion Kimi Antonelli in 2027, predicting a very different championship battle next season.

Speaking to Austria's Kronen Zeitung, Marko acknowledged that Red Bull's and Verstappen's strong finish to 2026 had disguised some of the team's earlier struggles.

"When you are in top form at the end of a season, it masks the weaknesses that Red Bull has also had. Max has regularly complained about those weaker periods in between," he said.

However, the 83-year-old believes Verstappen's decision to commit his future to Red Bull has helped stabilise the team.

"With the signing of Max's contract, the team has put the ship fully back on course," said the Austrian.

Marko is therefore confident Red Bull can maintain its late-season momentum.

"With a highly motivated Max Verstappen, Red Bull will be able to be at the same level next year, partly because the regulations are not changing," he predicted.

He also pointed out that Antonelli, who has become the youngest champion in F1 history, enjoyed an advantage Verstappen never experienced at the beginning of his career.

"The difference between Max and Kimi is that in his first years, Max never had a car with which he could actually fight for the world title," said Marko.

With Mercedes having dominated the early part of 2026 before Red Bull recovered, Marko expects a much closer contest next year.

"In any case, just like many fans, I am really looking forward to next year. Kimi against Max, that will be a different level!"

Marko on 2027: key facts Source Kronen Zeitung Speaker Helmut Marko, 83 Antonelli Youngest champion in F1 history Regulations Not changing for 2027 Verstappen Committed future to Red Bull

Related: Saturday Night Fight Between Antonelli and Verstappen? 2026 Las Vegas GP Preview

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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