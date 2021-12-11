Marko says current anti-Verstappen campaign belongs in 'Hollywood'
Dec.11 - Lewis Hamilton is shaping up as a great Hollywood-quality actor, according to Red Bull's sarcastic Dr Helmut Marko.
As the final qualifying session of the thrilling 2021 world championship battle now looms in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull camp has hit out at both Hamilton and Mercedes for pointing the "media machine" at Max Verstappen.
"He has used every tool available to him to put Max under pressure this year," said team boss Christian Horner.
"He (Hamilton) is backed up by the Mercedes media machine - a huge amount of pressure has been placed on Max."
While all of the attention has been on the likelihood of an aggressive Verstappen move on Hamilton this Sunday, Marko thinks Hamilton has been busily waging psychological games.
"Hamilton is a gifted racing driver, but he doesn't lack much to go to Hollywood either," the 78-year-old Austrian told RTL.
Marko said that "acting" is happening both off and on-track.
"There are recordings that show how Hamilton looked in the mirror and pushed Max off the track," he said, referring to Saudi Arabia a week ago.
"There wasn't even a warning for that.
"But all of these attempts are being made to portray Max as the bad boy or dangerous driver. Do you remember Silverstone? What happened there was incredible.
"I don't think it's fair to run such a campaign against a 24-year-old," added Marko.
Horner agrees: "He's a 24-year-old who drives with bravery, passion, skill, and he's up against not only Lewis but a huge machine in Mercedes-Benz."
Marko said Verstappen has been shielding himself from all press reports and social media since the tumultuous penultimate round in Saudi Arabia.
"He's been more or less isolated. And now he's focused," he said.
Dr Marko is, however, refusing to rule out the probability of a title-deciding crash on Sunday.
"When the two of them are together, it's always dangerous. But that's not our intention," he said.
If it does happen, and Hamilton ends up winning the title anyway, would Marko swallow his pride and shake the new eight-time world champion's as well as Toto Wolff's hands?
"First we have to see how this final goes," he answered.
Hamilton appeared faster over shorter runs on the modified Abu Dhabi layout on Friday, but Red Bull thinks its long-run pace is actually better.
"Max hasn't been in the fastest car since the summer break," Horner insists. "It's Max who has kept us in the fight for the title."
And how is Verstappen himself feeling ahead of qualifying in Abu Dhabi?
"I'm actually very calm," the Dutchman told Ziggo Sport. "I know that if the car is good enough then we will win it, and if the car is not good enough it will be very difficult.
"But I'm only 24, so I don't think I'm going to freak out either way. It will be fine."
Why does f1 fansite continue to publish the drivel that gushes out of the mouth of the imbecile known as Helmut Marko?
I am sure, if you speak to more people up and down pit lane you will find more interesting and unbiased input!
So Marko has already forgotten that he felt the need to apologise for Max brake testing Lewis? Red Bull is keeping Max in the media by extolling his virtues and how poor little Maxi shouldn't be penalised or spoken about negatively. Sounds to me that Marko is already pre-empting any blame for an 'accident' that 'might' happen. Max doesn't know how to race cleanly.
Sky must be complete idiots...........
Sky Sports have pulled an advert featuring Max Verstappen’s British GP crash and the words ‘Merry Christmas’ after Red Bull complained.
Verstappen was involved in a high-speed at this year’s British Grand Prix, one that resulted in the 24-year-old being taken to hospital.
Fighting Lewis Hamilton for the lead, the Mercedes driver made contact with Verstappen’s RB16B through the fast Copse corner.
The Dutchman was sent flying through the gravel, slamming into the tyre barrier with a 51G impact.
It was his biggest crash ever with the driver taken to hospital after reporting that he was feeling dizzy.
Sky Sports used footage of the crash, in slow motion, in an advert with the words ‘Sky Sports, Merry Christmas’ appearing.
Red Bull complained to the broadcaster.
“We are extremely disappointed that images are used of a crash, in which someone ended up in hospital,” a Red Bull spokesperson said to De Telegraaf.
“This is in very bad taste. We hope it will be removed soon.”
Sky Sports pulled the advert.
Red Bull’s complaints about the advert come as team boss Christian Horner has spoken about the “Mercedes media machine” that has tried to put pressure on Verstappen throughout the season.
And an apology from Sky ........mmmm
Addled-brain old fool…78 is past the best-before date.