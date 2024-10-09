Marko Reveals Mateschitz Loss and Horner Scandal Hit Red Bull Hard

Oct.9 - The late 2022 death of Dietrich Mateschitz was the leading cause of Adrian Newey's decision to leave Red Bull.

That is the suspicion of team advisor Dr Helmut Marko, although he admits that other top departing names including Jonathan Wheatley and Will Courtenay were attracted by big-money offers and more powerful positions.

"When you win, and we have won a lot in the last three years, it is normal that your employees are coveted by other teams," Marko told ORF Tirol. "That is the normal game in Formula 1.

"What surprised me a bit are the amounts that are offered. We are always struggling with the budget cap, but these people are often being offered double. That means we couldn't keep some of them.

"Newey was with us for 17 years, Wheatley for 19. They were part of the team, part of the group and part of the club. They were a big part of our success," the 81-year-old admits. "That hurts, but whether they leave for financial reasons or career reasons, it makes no difference if we cannot offer the same."

Another obvious factor, however, is the leadership turmoil and Christian Horner scandal that marred so much of the 2024 season for Red Bull.

Marko explained: "There was a certain change with the death of Dietrich Mateschitz. He was in fact the only leader. He made quick decisions. He was a charismatic entrepreneur who had a vision and was prepared to take risks.

"After his death, everything in the company had to be reorganised, because you cannot just replace a single figure with such a personality with just one person.

"I think that the changes in the team were also due to this, and especially in the case of Newey, I think that is why Adrian decided to look for a new challenge.

"And let's put it this way - the situation with Horner certainly didn't help," said Marko. "But internally we sat down together and said that we have to join forces, work together in all areas to win this world championship and also have a winning car for the future."

