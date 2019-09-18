Marko: Renault & Merc 'pointing finger' at Ferrari

Dr Helmut Marko has denied claims that Red Bull is pushing the hardest for the FIA to look into the legality of Ferrari's 2019 power unit.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Auto Motor und Sport this week: "We sent a number of questions to the FIA, but have not received any answers."
An unnamed rival team member added: "They (Ferrari) must have come up with something very clever. If it turns out to be legal, all we could do is take off our hats."
Horner's Red Bull colleague Dr Marko confirmed that the advantage enjoyed by Ferrari at present is considerable.
"We are talking about 40kW (54 horsepower)," he told Germany's Auto Bild. "However, it's only on one lap. Especially in qualifying, the difference in speed at Spa and Monza was clearly noticeable."
But Marko denied that Red Bull is the driving force behind the questions being asked of the FIA about the Ferrari engine's legality.
"It's not mainly us who is pointing the finger at Ferrari. That's Renault and Mercedes," he said.
FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer is quoted as saying: "So far, everything is legal."
I see no-one complained about Mercedes when they had the advantage over the past 4 years.It seems that every time Ferrari catch up and overtake the leading team the comments come in.
Let's hope that Ferrari are still in pole at Singapore, not a Ferrari track.
well Ferrari Will not cheat and red bull made a massif ball up to get that new Honda unit thay got rid of the Reno unit and went to Honda Mclaren got rid of Honda after 2 years was a shit unit but Mr C Horna got it roung so now clutching stows as he made the mi-stack Reno won them 4 times world champ that get payed a lot of money so now thay are paying the price Red Bull will looze Max in 2021 he is not silly he whats to win but not with Red Bull he will go to Ferrari
"No one complained about Mercedes"? obviously you never saw the regular headlines detailing Mercedes and the 'Party mode' button which surfaced at various times in 2018.
This lead to Vettel saying ""What goes around comes around," see what he means now!
"..."We are talking about 40kW (54 horsepower)," he told Germany's Auto Bild. "However, it's only on one lap. Especially in qualifying, the difference in speed at Spa and Monza was clearly noticeable."..."
Bwahahaha!
I can't wait for the day when a manifestly slow car starts winning races.
If everything is legal with Ferrari then team Ferrari should go and have a quiet word whith the offenders.
Thanks you are right mate thanks
The same people also moaned when Vettel kept winning at Redbull because at that time it was the best car on the track.