Marko: Renault & Merc 'pointing finger' at Ferrari

Dr Helmut Marko has denied claims that Red Bull is pushing the hardest for the FIA to look into the legality of Ferrari's 2019 power unit.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Auto Motor und Sport this week: "We sent a number of questions to the FIA, but have not received any answers."

An unnamed rival team member added: "They (Ferrari) must have come up with something very clever. If it turns out to be legal, all we could do is take off our hats."

Horner's Red Bull colleague Dr Marko confirmed that the advantage enjoyed by Ferrari at present is considerable.





"We are talking about 40kW (54 horsepower)," he told Germany's Auto Bild. "However, it's only on one lap. Especially in qualifying, the difference in speed at Spa and Monza was clearly noticeable."

But Marko denied that Red Bull is the driving force behind the questions being asked of the FIA about the Ferrari engine's legality.

"It's not mainly us who is pointing the finger at Ferrari. That's Renault and Mercedes," he said.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer is quoted as saying: "So far, everything is legal."