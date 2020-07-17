Marko: Racing Point 'good interim solution' for Vettel

Jul.17 - Signing up with Racing Point would be a "good interim solution" for Ferrari refugee Sebastian Vettel.

That is the claim of Dr Helmut Marko, the Red Bull chief who brought Vettel into F1 but has told the quadruple world champion there is no room for 2021.

"Sebastian is at the best age at 33 and if the opportunity arises with Aston Martin and he takes advantage of it, then it would be a good interim solution," he said.

When asked by RTL's Sportbude program how Vettel can 'take advantage' of the deal, he said the "contract should be designed in a way that is to his satisfaction".





It is believed he means that Vettel might be free to jump ship to another team for the start of the new regulations in 2022.

"The chances for 2022 are significantly greater because some contracts expire and the budget cap will take full effect for the first time, so teams like McLaren and Renault can also have a chance," Marko said.

He can therefore imagine that Vettel will simply decide to take a sabbatical in 2021.

"He could recharge the batteries and think 'Do I really want it?' Because racing is not only pleasant. You have to travel the world separated from your family, and being stressed and angry is not a good way to think," said the Austrian.

However, the big money at present is on Vettel switching to Racing Point, even though Sergio Perez is already under contract.

Marko clarified: "This (Perez's) is an option contract that has to be taken up every year.

"I think if you see how Perez performed in Austria, going through to the front like a hot knife through butter, then you have to say that the car has a lot of potential.

"And a Vettel would certainly be valued higher than a Perez," Marko quipped.

