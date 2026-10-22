Marko Reveals WhatsApp Message Challenging Horner's Explosive Claim

Dr Helmut Marko has directly rejected Christian Horner's claim that he failed to offer condolences after the death of Horner's former partner, with a WhatsApp message now apparently backing him up.

Marko Denies Horner's Claim Over Missing Condolences

Horner had told Bild am Sonntag that Marko "didn't even offer his condolences" after Beverley Allen, the mother of his daughter, died from cancer.

Marko has now responded in much more detail to RTL.

"The only thing I want to clarify is that I even sent him my condolences in writing for his ex-wife, who died of cancer," said the 83-year-old former Red Bull advisor.

"That's all that matters to me."

WhatsApp Messages Appear to Contradict Horner's Account

f1-insider.com even says it has seen the WhatsApp exchange.

According to the site, Horner sent news of Allen's death at 1:53am, with Marko replying at 4:22am.

"So sad, my heart is with your family and Beverly's family," the message reads. "And especially with Olivia."

"I send her lots of strength and love."

The message was signed: "Big hug Nicole and Helmut."

Marko Attacks Horner's Book and Rules Out Reconciliation

Marko also intensified his broader attack on Horner's book.

"That's a collection of untruths, I don't even want to get into the level of discourse," said the Austrian.

"Especially after the huge settlement he received, one would have expected some loyalty."

He said he had no interest in reopening contact with Horner.

"No, actually I have no interest," said Marko. "I haven't planned to write a book myself, even though there are plenty of things I could write about."

"But I would never stoop to that level."

F1 Legend Gerhard Berger Sides With Helmut Marko

F1 legend Gerhard Berger – the first Red Bull-backed athlete – also sided firmly with Marko.

"I don't even want to comment on that," he told Krone newspaper when asked about the Horner-Marko spat.

"Everyone knows what Helmut has accomplished."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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